Depeche Mode Share First New Music Since Andy Fletcher's Death

Depeche Mode are moving forward after the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher last year, and on Thursday (February 9) released their first song as a two-piece: "Ghosts Again." The track serves as the lead single off their upcoming album Memento Mori, which is slated for a March 24 release.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” singer Dave Gahan said in a statement.

“It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it,” guitarist Martin Gore added.

Depeche Mode plan to tour in support of Memento Mori upon its release. Listen to "Ghosts Again" and see a full list of tour dates below.