Kyrie Irving Is 'Glad' That Kevin Durant 'Got Out' Of Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving told reporters that he's "glad" to see his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant depart from the franchise after making his own debut with the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday (February 9) night.

Irving addressed news of Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns after leading the Mavericks to a 110-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 24-point performance days after being acquired by his new franchise via trade.

"I'm just praying for [Durant's] happiness, praying for his well-being," Irving said via ESPN. "We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like.

"There was still a level of uncertainty, but we just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive -- whether that be together, whether that be apart."

Durant and T.J. Warren were acquired by Phoenix in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.