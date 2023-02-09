Nets Trade Kevin Durant: Report

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, as well as four first-round draft picks and "additional draft compensation," sources with knowledge confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania early Thursday (February 9) morning.

The Suns have long been linked to Durant amid reports that he requested a trade away from Brooklyn this past offseason. The reported agreement comes days after point guard Kyrie Irving -- who signed with the Nets along with Durant during the 2019 offseason -- was included in a blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant is currently recovering from an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee that he experienced last month. The 34-year-old was averaging 29.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the 2022-23 season prior to the injury.