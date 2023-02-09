Nets Trade Kevin Durant: Report
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, as well as four first-round draft picks and "additional draft compensation," sources with knowledge confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania early Thursday (February 9) morning.
The Suns have long been linked to Durant amid reports that he requested a trade away from Brooklyn this past offseason. The reported agreement comes days after point guard Kyrie Irving -- who signed with the Nets along with Durant during the 2019 offseason -- was included in a blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks.
Durant is currently recovering from an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee that he experienced last month. The 34-year-old was averaging 29.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the 2022-23 season prior to the injury.
The Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/fJoFHv3i7M— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023
Durant also missed more than a month of action due to an MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise in 2017 during his time with the Golden State Warriors. The reported move will reunite Durant with Suns head coach Monty Williams, who previously worked as an associate head coach during the forward's final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP will join a talented Suns roster that includes All-Star guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul.