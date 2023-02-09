Paramore To Host Free Immersive Album Experience In L.A.

"This Is Why"...we love Paramore! The band recently announced that they will be putting on an immersive experience at Blush Studios in Los Angeles modeled after their latest album, "This Is Why." They took to Instagram to announce the exclusive event stating that ticket sales will be limited.

"This Is Why -- Immersive Experience. Los Angeles. Feb 11. Free admission, must have a ticket to attend. Tickets are non-transferable and available on a first come first serve basis. Get more info and reserve your spot now at paramore.net/thisiswhyexperience," the post read.

The official Eventbrite listing for the event mentioned that it will feature "an album cover themed photo booth, group listening experience, analog art installations, and more, all within a retro-futurist environment that immerses guests into the album." The best part? It's entirely free! A ticket must be purchased before attending as there will be no walk-up tickets available at the door.