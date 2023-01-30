Paramore's 'This Is Why' Just Achieved A Major Milestone

Paramore has put out some very successful singles ("Misery Business" has gone 6x Platinum and "Ain't It Fun" 3x Platinum, just to name a few), but the title track off their upcoming album This Is Why has officially achieved a milestone that none of their others have: it's their first song to reach No. 1 on Alternative Radio. Surprising, right?

The band celebrated the feat on Instagram, writing: "This Is Why, our first #1 at radio. Thank you."

"This Is Why" was the band's first new music since 2017 and has been followed by singles "The News" and "C’est Comme Ça."

The album is slated for a February 10 release, and the band plans to embark on a massive tour just months later that includes a show with Taylor Swift.

See their celebratory Instagram post and a full list of tour dates below.