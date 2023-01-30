Paramore's 'This Is Why' Just Achieved A Major Milestone
By Katrina Nattress
January 30, 2023
Paramore has put out some very successful singles ("Misery Business" has gone 6x Platinum and "Ain't It Fun" 3x Platinum, just to name a few), but the title track off their upcoming album This Is Why has officially achieved a milestone that none of their others have: it's their first song to reach No. 1 on Alternative Radio. Surprising, right?
The band celebrated the feat on Instagram, writing: "This Is Why, our first #1 at radio. Thank you."
"This Is Why" was the band's first new music since 2017 and has been followed by singles "The News" and "C’est Comme Ça."
The album is slated for a February 10 release, and the band plans to embark on a massive tour just months later that includes a show with Taylor Swift.
See their celebratory Instagram post and a full list of tour dates below.
Paramore 2023 Tour Dates
- 05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^+
- 05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^+
- 05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival
- 05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+
- 05/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+
- 06/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^+
- 06/04 – Cleaveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^+
- 06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^+
- 06/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^+
- 06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^+
- 06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^+
- 06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^+
- 06/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^+
- 06/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^+
- 07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center %$
- 07/08 – Ft. Worth, FX @ Dickies Aren %$
- 07/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center %$
- 07/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %$
- 07/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %$
- 07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %
- 07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %
- 07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %
- 07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %
- 07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$
- 07/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$
- 07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$
- 07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$
- 07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$
- 08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$
(# = w/ Ogi, * = w/ Taylor Swift, ^ = w/ Bloc Party, % = w/ Foals, $ = w/ The Linda Lindas, + = w/ Genesis Owusu)