Senator John Fetterman Rushed To Hospital During Senate Retreat

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was hospitalized after "feeling lightheaded" during a Senate Democratic retreat that took place in Washington D.C., on Wednesday (February 8), his office confirmed in a statement obtained by CBS News Thursday (February 9) morning.

Fetterman, 53, was transported to George Washington University Hospital by members of his staff, according to the statement.

"Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," the statement read, acknowledging that the recently inaugurated senator was "good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

Fetterman had previously suffered a stroke in May during his Senate campaign and underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted, which became a major talking point from his Republican opponent, Dr. Memhet Oz, who repeatedly questioned whether the then-lieutenant governor was fit to serve in the Senate. Fetterman shared a letter from his doctor that claimed he had "no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office" weeks before Election Day.

Feterman won the general election for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania with 50.5% of the vote in November and was sworn in to office last month. The 58-year-old was present for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday (February 9) night.