This Is Ohio's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Papillon Day Spa at Hilton Columbus was named the best there is in Ohio. The Papillon Day Spa, located in Polaris, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor. Here's a little more about the spa:

"Relaxed elegance meets professional intimacy at the Hilton Columbus/ Polaris hotel. Treat yourself to a luxurious stay in our first-class, full-service, upscale suburban hotel conveniently located on the north side of Columbus, directly off Ohio I-71 at Exit 121."

