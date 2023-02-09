This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around Louisiana, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd.

Reader's Digest scoured the country for the best pizzerias around, gathering a list of the top spot serving the best slice in each state. According to the site:

"We've done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses."

So which pizzeria in Louisiana has the best slice in the state?

Pizza Domenica