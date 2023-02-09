This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around North Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd.

Reader's Digest scoured the country for the best pizzerias around, gathering a list of the top spot serving the best slice in each state. According to the site:

"We've done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses."

So which pizzeria in North Carolina has the best slice in the state?

Lilly's Pizza

This longtime local favorite in Raleigh has been slinging pizza since the 1990s, offering guests a chance to sample fresh, all-natural organic pies. Build your perfect pie with the toppings of your choice or try specialty pizzas like The Nonna, Super Duper and Dante's Inferno for a carefully curated bite.

Lilly's Pizza is located at 1813 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Started by three musicians in the '90s in Raleigh, Lilly's is about as close to healthy pizza as you'll get. They use all organic, fresh ingredients to make their pies and cater largely to the vegan and vegetarian crowds. Savor that classic pizza flavor and fill up on veggies like mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, and more with the Mr. Green Jeans 'za."

Check out Reader's Digest to see its full list of the best pizzerias in the country.