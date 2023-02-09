This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Pennsylvania.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Earth Bread + Brewery as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Are flatbreads the new pizza? The residents of Philadelphia might say yes, particularly after a meal at Earth Bread + Brewery," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "This sustainable brewpub serves what they consider “the best flatbreads on Earth,” made from local ingredients and baked in a wood-fired oven. If you’re in the market for a dessert pizza, try the Sweetie Pie: cream cheese, chocolate, and mascarpone, topped with candied pecans, chocolate chips, and seasonal fruit."

