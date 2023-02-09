This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Pennsylvania.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Earth Bread + Brewery as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Are flatbreads the new pizza? The residents of Philadelphia might say yes, particularly after a meal at Earth Bread + Brewery," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "This sustainable brewpub serves what they consider “the best flatbreads on Earth,” made from local ingredients and baked in a wood-fired oven. If you’re in the market for a dessert pizza, try the Sweetie Pie: cream cheese, chocolate, and mascarpone, topped with candied pecans, chocolate chips, and seasonal fruit."
Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Slice Stone Pizza and Brew
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
- Arizona- Pizzeria Bianco
- Arkansas- Iriana's Pizza
- California- Cheese Board Pizza
- Colorado- Blue Pan Pizza
- Connecticut- Frank Pepe Pizzeria
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Steve's Pizza
- Georgia- Antico Pizza Napoletana
- Hawaii- Sophie's Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria
- Idaho- They Wylder
- Illinois- Giordano's
- Indiana- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
- Iowa- Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
- Kansas- Picasso's Pizzeria
- Kentucky- Impellizzeri's Pizza
- Louisiana- Pizza Domenica
- Maine- OTTO Pizza
- Maryland- Joe Squared Pizza
- Massachusetts- Area Four
- Michigan- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
- Minnesota- Pizzeria Lola
- Mississippi- Square Pizza
- Missouri- Pi Pizzeria
- Montana- Eugene's Pizza
- Nebraska- Yiayia's Pizza and Beer
- Nevada- Pizza Rock
- New Hampshire- Alley Cat Pizzeria
- New Jersey- Brooklyn Square Pizza
- New Mexico- Giovanni's Pizza
- New York- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- North Carolina- Lilly's Pizza
- North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire
- Ohio- Crust
- Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
- Oregon- Sizzle Pie
- Pennsylvania- Earth Bread + Brewery
- Rhode Island- D. Palmieri's Bakery
- South Carolina- Village Idiot
- South Dakota- Dough Trader Pizza Company
- Tennessee- Big Ed's Pizza
- Texas- Big Lou's Pizza
- Utah- Settebello Pizzeria
- Vermont- Piecasso Pizzeria
- Virginia- Bottoms Up Pizza
- Washington- Serious Pie
- West Virginia- Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar
- Wisconsin- Harry's Prohibition Bistro
- Wyoming- Pinky G's Pizzeria