This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
A Cambridge restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Massachusetts.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Area Four as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"When you’re looking for the best pizza in the U.S., a motto like 'This is Real Food. From the Oven,' [it] helps to point you in the right direction," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "As promised, this Cambridge mainstay doesn’t mess around with its pizza. The proof is in the pudding—or should we say, the dough. A4 uses a 15-year-old sourdough starter, left to rise for more than 36 hours before being rolled and baked in a wood-burning oven for an airy yet crisp texture."
Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Slice Stone Pizza and Brew
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
- Arizona- Pizzeria Bianco
- Arkansas- Iriana's Pizza
- California- Cheese Board Pizza
- Colorado- Blue Pan Pizza
- Connecticut- Frank Pepe Pizzeria
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Steve's Pizza
- Georgia- Antico Pizza Napoletana
- Hawaii- Sophie's Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria
- Idaho- They Wylder
- Illinois- Giordano's
- Indiana- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
- Iowa- Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
- Kansas- Picasso's Pizzeria
- Kentucky- Impellizzeri's Pizza
- Louisiana- Pizza Domenica
- Maine- OTTO Pizza
- Maryland- Joe Squared Pizza
- Massachusetts- Area Four
- Michigan- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
- Minnesota- Pizzeria Lola
- Mississippi- Square Pizza
- Missouri- Pi Pizzeria
- Montana- Eugene's Pizza
- Nebraska- Yiayia's Pizza and Beer
- Nevada- Pizza Rock
- New Hampshire- Alley Cat Pizzeria
- New Jersey- Brooklyn Square Pizza
- New Mexico- Giovanni's Pizza
- New York- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- North Carolina- Lilly's Pizza
- North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire
- Ohio- Crust
- Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
- Oregon- Sizzle Pie
- Pennsylvania- Earth Bread + Brewery
- Rhode Island- D. Palmieri's Bakery
- South Carolina- Village Idiot
- South Dakota- Dough Trader Pizza Company
- Tennessee- Big Ed's Pizza
- Texas- Big Lou's Pizza
- Utah- Settebello Pizzeria
- Vermont- Piecasso Pizzeria
- Virginia- Bottoms Up Pizza
- Washington- Serious Pie
- West Virginia- Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar
- Wisconsin- Harry's Prohibition Bistro
- Wyoming- Pinky G's Pizzeria