This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza

A Cambridge restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Area Four as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"When you’re looking for the best pizza in the U.S., a motto like 'This is Real Food. From the Oven,' [it] helps to point you in the right direction," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "As promised, this Cambridge mainstay doesn’t mess around with its pizza. The proof is in the pudding—or should we say, the dough. A4 uses a 15-year-old sourdough starter, left to rise for more than 36 hours before being rolled and baked in a wood-burning oven for an airy yet crisp texture."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below: