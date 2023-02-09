This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza

Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered.

"We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the website states. "A list of the most iconic state foods might turn out 50 different dishes, but the quest to find the best pizza in the U.S. means exploring the full potential of the humble pizza pie."



According to writers, Washington's best pizza is served at Serious Pie! Here's why it was chosen:

"The East Coast might have its clam pie, but in the Northwest, it’s all about the oyster pie. Seriously. Take advantage of Seattle’s staple seafood with a slice from chef Tom Douglas’s eatery, where the toppings are generous and the crust is one-of-a-kind: airy and bready, with a sweet aroma."