These Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
July 29, 2021
Americans love pizza. Complete with a nice crust, cheese and sauce, pizza has been a staple in the country's cuisine for centuries, and people love the various ways to make a pizza pie delicious.
"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month," according to data journalism site Stacker. "How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea."
With that said, where can you grab a yummy slice in Seattle? We went to TripAdvisor to find the highest-rated restaurants serving up some delicious pizza. Restaurants with multiple locations were counted once!
Here's what we found in the Emerald City:
- Pizzeria Credo, 4520 California Ave SW
- Rocco’s, 2228 2nd Ave
- MOD Pizza, 1302 6th Ave One Union Square
- Serious Pie, 316 Virginia St, Seattle
- Zeeks Pizza, 419 Denny Way
- Alibi Room, 85 Pike St Ste 410
- Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria, 4918 Rainier Ave S
- Bambino’s, 401 Cedar St
- Pizzeria Pulcinella, 10003 Rainier Ave S
- Via Tribunali, 913 East Pike St
