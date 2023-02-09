This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Kentucky, you can find the best pizza at Impellizzeri’s Pizza in Louisville. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

You’ll definitely want to show up hungry for a meal at Impellizzeri’s, the restaurant that coined “Louisville style” pizza. As soon as your pie is brought to the table, overflowing with cheese, cheese, and well, more cheese, you’ll understand exactly what that style entails—it’s essentially double layers of cheese and toppings. Two pizzas in one pizza? Yes, please. That’s a fast food fact we can get behind.

