This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Nevada! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Nevada, you can find the best pizza at Pizza Rock in Las Vegas. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

Who would you most trust to make the perfect piece of pizza? In Las Vegas, you’ll find him at Pizza Rock, home of 11-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani. His award-winning Margherita Pie covered in San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil is always in high demand—they make just 73 a day, and it’s first come, first served

