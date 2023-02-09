This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in New Mexico! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In New Mexico, you can find the best pizza at Giovanni's Pizza in Albuquerque. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

When in Albuquerque, order “green chile pizza” at Giovanni’s. Your New York–style thin-crust pie will come with ricotta cheese, red onions, chicken, garlic, and of course, the traditional Tex-Mex trimming: hatch green chiles.

