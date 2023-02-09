This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Utah! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Utah, you can find the best pizza at Settebello Pizzeria in Salt Lake City. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

Step inside Settebello in Salt Lake City and you’ll instantly be transported to the Italian countryside, surrounded by the aroma of tangy tomatoes and charred dough wafting from the wood-burning oven. Each of their traditional Neapolitan pies is made with the highest-quality ingredients, many of them imported straight from Europe. Keep that European feeling going with the best coffee shop in each state.

