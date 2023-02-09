Video Shows Jalen Brunson Learning Knicks Acquired Nova Teammate Josh Hart

A viral video shows the exact moment in which New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson learned that the team acquired his former Villanova University teammate Josh Hart in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday (February 8) night.

The video, which was shared by Twitter user @Capj1344, shows Brunson with a group of people at Finneran Pavilion after the school retired his number during the Wildcats' game against DePaul.

"Oh s***! Yes!" Brunson yelled with excitement after being shown the news by his agent Sam Rose.

"Knicks got Josh Hart," another person is heard saying in the background of the video.