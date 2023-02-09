Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her

Houston, Texas native Tanya Herbert holds the Guinness World Record for being the woman with the world's largest feet. According to Fox32, after wearing men's shoes for decades, she recently found a custom pair of women's shoes that fit her.

"For over 20 years, I’ve just been having to deal with the men’s shoe and making it fit my personality," Herbert shared. "Most women can go to the store and find a pair of shoes to go with any outfit, that’s never been my experience. I would always wear men’s shoes." Mohop, a vegan shoe company located in the West Town area of Chicago, creates custom shoes of any size! Co-founder Annie Mohaupt mentioned that the company does their best to create shoes for buyers of all sizes.

"We have been working a long time on a variety of sizes and really trying to create larger and larger shoes, but we’d never made size 18, so I was like, ‘let’s give it a try." FOX32 noted that Herbert reached out to Mohaupt, and she was able to create a size 18 wedge. And why stop there? Since receiving her first pair of custom shoes, Herbert has ordered a pair of heels! Herbert expressed that she is "forever grateful" to the company for providing her with options that more closely match her personality.

"They were my first pair of feminine shoes, they were the first company that reached out to me to help me in my shoe-finding journey, and I was forever grateful."