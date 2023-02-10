Metallica's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation Breaks Donation Record

Metallica's "All Within My Hands" Foundation has officially broken a donation record! According to Kerrang!, $4 million in donations were gathered as a direct result of the band's Blacklist album in 2021, and their "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" held in 2022. The generous donations will go towards workforce education, community, hunger, and natural disaster relief among other charities. Foundation executive director Peter Delgrosso detailed the impact that the historically large donation will have on selected charities.

“The funds raised from the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars Initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters. The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise.”

The iconic Heavy Metal band are currently working on their 12 studio album titled, 72 Seasons. The album will be screened in movie theaters across the globe for one night, and one night only before it is officially released. Fans can look forward to the special screening in participating theaters on April 13th, mere hours before the album is released worldwide.