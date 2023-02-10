Mischievous Squirrel Hilariously Halts Pizza Delivery At Louisiana Home
By Sarah Tate
February 10, 2023
When you order a pizza to be delivered to your home, the only visitor you expect is the delivery driver handing over your pie. For one couple in Louisiana, their delivery included a hilarious encounter with a furry critter.
Rodney Herbert and his wife Darian ordered a pizza to their Slidell home, but things quickly took a turn when a squirrel managed to fly into their house when they opened the door to get their order, per FOX 7.
The whole chaotic interaction was caught on a doorbell camera. In the video, seen below, a squirrel can be seen hiding in the corner of the front porch as a pizza delivery driver waits for someone to open the door. As soon as it opens, the squirrel leaps from its perch and soars through the air inside the home, immediately causing Darian to scream.
The delivery driver was looking down and missed the flying rodent so was surprised by the woman's commotion, standing in confused silence outside as the door slammed shut. More muffled yelling could be heard coming from inside the house. Rodney eventually came to collect the pizza, telling the driver about what happened. As the residents inside continued to deal with the strange encounter, the driver laughed as he made his way back to his car.
Apparently the squirrel had been biding its time as Darian had seen it in the same spot earlier that day as she tried to leave. At that time, she just closed the door and used the back door to leave because she "just had a feeling."
The couple were eventually able to coax the squirrel out of their home, but now they have a funny story to tell friends when they come over.