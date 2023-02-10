When you order a pizza to be delivered to your home, the only visitor you expect is the delivery driver handing over your pie. For one couple in Louisiana, their delivery included a hilarious encounter with a furry critter.

Rodney Herbert and his wife Darian ordered a pizza to their Slidell home, but things quickly took a turn when a squirrel managed to fly into their house when they opened the door to get their order, per FOX 7.

The whole chaotic interaction was caught on a doorbell camera. In the video, seen below, a squirrel can be seen hiding in the corner of the front porch as a pizza delivery driver waits for someone to open the door. As soon as it opens, the squirrel leaps from its perch and soars through the air inside the home, immediately causing Darian to scream.