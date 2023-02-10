WATCH: Rihanna Praises Patrick Mahomes After Press Conference Prank

Rihanna praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after former NFL wide receiver turned media personality Brandon Marshall pranked him into thinking the music icon called him the "greatest quarterback ever."

“I am so sorry you went through that [Patrick]. I still think you're great," Rihanna said in a video shared by Marshall, who explained the incident to her, on his I Am Athlete podcast account. "[Brandon's] a hater!”

Mahomes, who won his second Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award on Thursday (February 9) night, is set to make his third career Super Bowl appearance on Sunday (February 12), which will feature a halftime performance from the Barbadian singer.