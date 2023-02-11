Kim Kardashian And North West Share Adorable Valentine's Day Video

By Lavender Alexandria

February 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West showed off their Valentine's Day plans in a new video posted to the pair's joint TikTok account. It's the third Valentine's Day-themed video they've done following un unboxing of a holiday box full of V-Day goodies and a video of the mother and daughter making themselves some heart-shaped snacks.

In the new video, they show off their adorable arrangement of cute attire including more heart-shaped cookies, cards, and boxes of chocolate with a caption that reads "Almost Valentine’s Day💕✨." The video also shows off a Valentine's Day scented candle and a "Fall In Love" themed flower elixir. But by far the cutest moment of the video is when they open up the adorable red journal to find a sweet message and drawing from North to her mom.

@kimandnorth

Almost Valentine’s Day💕✨@kimkardashian

♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

It's not the first time Kim has made noise on TikTok in recent weeks as she grabbed headlines for showing off her natural hair in a video posted to the same account in December. That came from a different holiday-themed video entirely, where North and Kim could be seen lip-syncing to some Christmas music and wishing followers a Merry Christmas Eve. The account has become extremely popular with every video posted racking up millions of views as fans wait to see what adorable mother-daughter activities Kim and North will do next.

Kim Kardashian
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.