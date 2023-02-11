Kim Kardashian And North West Share Adorable Valentine's Day Video

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West showed off their Valentine's Day plans in a new video posted to the pair's joint TikTok account. It's the third Valentine's Day-themed video they've done following un unboxing of a holiday box full of V-Day goodies and a video of the mother and daughter making themselves some heart-shaped snacks.

In the new video, they show off their adorable arrangement of cute attire including more heart-shaped cookies, cards, and boxes of chocolate with a caption that reads "Almost Valentine’s Day💕✨." The video also shows off a Valentine's Day scented candle and a "Fall In Love" themed flower elixir. But by far the cutest moment of the video is when they open up the adorable red journal to find a sweet message and drawing from North to her mom.