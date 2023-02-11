Macklemore Opens Up On How Relapsing Inspired His 'Darker' New Album
By Lavender Alexandria
February 11, 2023
Macklemore has opened up on some of the dark times that inspired his new album. In a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 'Glorious' rapper detailed his relapse in 2020 and how it informed his upcoming music. "It was an intense time. The life that I knew, just like all of our lives, was stripped away," he explained "I’m used to a certain schedule of touring, of being gone, of being home, of recovery and being able to go to a physical 12-step meeting.”
But, once COVID started that routine didn't exist anymore, " Eventually, I’m on Instagram while being on Zoom and I’m just not really paying attention to the meetings … and this is what happens when I don’t prioritize my recovery." Thankfully, the relapse was very short but it had a lasting impact on Macklemore and the people around him. "I’m still working on getting back trust, but I think that it gave me a reprieve, a reminder again, a slap in the face. Not a delicate reminder, but a slap in the face reminder."
Macklemore's new album Ben is set to be released on March 3rd and was teased with 4 singles last year featuring artists like Tones And I and NLE Choppa. It's his first new album since 2017's Gemini which spawned hit songs like 'Glorious' with Skylar Grey and 'Good Old Days' with Kesha.