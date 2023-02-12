Eagles' James Bradberry Gives Honest Response To Holding Call

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry claimed that the controversial late-game holding penalty against him in Super Bowl LVII was the correct call following his team's 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday (February 12) night.

“It was a holding," Bradberry told reporters when asked about his coverage on Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster via NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."

Bradberry was called for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining. Instead, Kansas City forced Philadelphia to use its final timeout before running down he clock prior to Butker's game-winning kick.