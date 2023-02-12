Juju Smith-Schuster Addresses Controversial Super Bowl Holding Call

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said he felt he got held on a controversial late-game call that extended his team's drive and setup a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (February 12) night.

"Oh yes, a hundred percent," Smith-Schuster told reporters after the game via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining. Instead, Kansas City forced Philadelphia to use its final timeout before running down he clock prior to Butker's game-winning kick.

"My route was strike in, strike back out. I mean, Bradberry's a good player but I feel like, at some day, the call's going to be the call."