Juju Smith-Schuster Addresses Controversial Super Bowl Holding Call
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said he felt he got held on a controversial late-game call that extended his team's drive and setup a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (February 12) night.
"Oh yes, a hundred percent," Smith-Schuster told reporters after the game via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining. Instead, Kansas City forced Philadelphia to use its final timeout before running down he clock prior to Butker's game-winning kick.
"My route was strike in, strike back out. I mean, Bradberry's a good player but I feel like, at some day, the call's going to be the call."
#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by #Eagles CB James Bradberry: “Oh yes. A hundred percent.” pic.twitter.com/lazgtHpYM1— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 13, 2023
HUGE HOLDING CALL pic.twitter.com/rvWkQmG5yV— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) February 13, 2023
Smith-Schuster finished Sunday's game with seven receptions for 53 yards, playing a crucial role in the Chiefs' offensive push in the second half. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia, 24-11, in the second half, which included 17 points in the fourth quarter and scoring on each possession of the final two quarters.
Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chiefs this past offseason after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.