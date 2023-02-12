FAA Closes Airspace Over Parts Of Lake Michigan: Report
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
The Federal Aviation Administration has banned civilian air traffic and declared a "national defense airspace" over parts of Lake Michigan in northern Wisconsin Sunday (February 12), the organization announced via NBC News.
The FAA has not yet specified the reasoning for its decision at the time of publication Sunday afternoon. The decision comes shortly after a national defense airspace was established over Montana due to an unidentified flying object.
BREAKING: The FAA has temporarily closed down the airspace over the northern part of Lake Michigan, due to "department of defense activity." Monica Alba reports the latest. pic.twitter.com/U2hpLVojCL— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 12, 2023
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.