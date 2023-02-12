FAA Closes Airspace Over Parts Of Lake Michigan: Report

By Jason Hall

February 12, 2023

F-18 Hornet
Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned civilian air traffic and declared a "national defense airspace" over parts of Lake Michigan in northern Wisconsin Sunday (February 12), the organization announced via NBC News.

The FAA has not yet specified the reasoning for its decision at the time of publication Sunday afternoon. The decision comes shortly after a national defense airspace was established over Montana due to an unidentified flying object.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.