Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster Says Best Cheesesteaks 'Are Not In Philly'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster made a bold claim ahead of his team's upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During Super Bowl Opening Night, Smith-Schuster told reporters that he believed "the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly."

"Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly, to be honest. Definitely not Philly," Smith-Schuster said with a laugh via FOX Sports.

Smith-Schuster didn't specify where he thought the best Philly cheesesteaks actually were and likely was attempting to just talk trash ahead of not only the biggest game of his career, but also one that has personal incentives.

Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chiefs this past offseason after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will make an additional $1 million if the Chiefs win and he plays at least 50 snaps during Super Bowl LVII.