Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster Says Best Cheesesteaks 'Are Not In Philly'
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster made a bold claim ahead of his team's upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
During Super Bowl Opening Night, Smith-Schuster told reporters that he believed "the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly."
"Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly, to be honest. Definitely not Philly," Smith-Schuster said with a laugh via FOX Sports.
Smith-Schuster didn't specify where he thought the best Philly cheesesteaks actually were and likely was attempting to just talk trash ahead of not only the biggest game of his career, but also one that has personal incentives.
Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chiefs this past offseason after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will make an additional $1 million if the Chiefs win and he plays at least 50 snaps during Super Bowl LVII.
"Honestly, the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly!" 👀@TeamJuJu gives his opinion on Philly's cheesesteaks 😯— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023
The former Pro Bowler's deal had a $3.25 million guaranteed salary, but included millions in incentives, most of which the receiver has made during a season in which he's bounced back from injuries, according to ProFootballTalk.
Smith-Schuster recorded 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, earning him and extra $1.5 million for exceeding 65 receptions, $1.5 million for exceeding 900 yards and $1.5 million for playing 67% of snaps. The veteran already hit a playoff incentive of $1 million during the AFC Championship Game by playing more than 50% of snaps during the Chiefs' victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling $7.75 million in earnings with $4.5 million in incentives already made and a potential $1 million remaining for Sunday's (February 12) game.
The Chiefs are aiming to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, as well as their second in a four-year span, having won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. The Eagles will look to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, having won their first during Super Bowl LII in February 2018.