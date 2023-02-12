Machine Gun Kelly Got 'Electrocuted' During Super Bowl Show

Machine Gun Kelly is all for hair-raising performances, but over the weekend it was his hair that was sticking straight up after he got "electrocuted" during a performance at the Coors Light Bird's Nest concert series pre-Super Bowl party.

Thankfully, the rapper-turned-rocker didn't seem to get injured by whatever caused the jolt. The only proof of the zap was his hair sticking up like someone rubbed a balloon on it. He took to Instagram Story to share the experience. "Yooo," MGK wrote with a head-explosion emoji. "I got electrocuted and my hair stood up."

He then let Twitter followers see the new 'do with a screenshot. "getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool," he wrote.

Check it out below.