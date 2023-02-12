Megan Fox Responds To MGK Cheating Accusation With Surprising Answer

Megan Fox's new Instagram post has people talking about whether or not she's called it quits with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The post pairs a trio of pretty innocuous mirror selfies with a much more evocative video of a letter being burned. The caption features a quote from the Beyonce song 'Pray You Catch Me,' a revenge anthem that queen B allegedly recorded after husband Jay-Z cheated on her.

Just as telling is what's no longer on Fox's Instagram, any pictures of Kelly. It seems like the 'my ex's best friend' singer has been completely wiped from Fox's Instagram with every appearance of the couple together or Kelly himself seemingly being removed. For a couple with such an omnipresent public presence, it doesn't seem like a great sign.