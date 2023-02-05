Megan Fox Attends Grammys Party Despite Some Pretty Serious Injuries

Megan Fox is no stranger to wild news stories, especially since she started dating rapper and Grammy nominee Machine Gun Kelly, but this one is among the craziest. The pair attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala but it wasn't until afterward that Fox shared her injury details with fans that they realized how surprising it was.

In an Instagram post made following the event Megan showed off her stunning red dress, but in the caption, she elaborated on what she had to tough through to attend the gala. "off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫," the caption reads. While she hasn't elaborated on what caused the injuries fans in the comments have done plenty of speculating.