3 Confirmed Dead; Suspect Photos Released In Michigan State Shooting

The department confirmed that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall" had all been cleared as of Monday evening. Campus police said shots were reported to have been fired near Berkey Hall and advised students to shelter in place.

Michigan State students were urged to "secure in place" as authorities continued to search for a suspect.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," an alert sent to students at around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night stated via NBC News. Another shooting was reported at IM East at around 8:26 p.m., which resulted in multiple injuries, according to the department.

