3 Confirmed Dead; Suspect Photos Released In Michigan State Shooting

By Jason Hall

February 14, 2023

Photo: Michigan State Police

Three people have died and suspect photos have been released in relation to the shooting to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night, the Michigan State Police Department confirmed in tweets shared on its official account.

The three confirmed fatalities are "in addition to the five victims" previously reported to have been transferred to Sparrow Hospital with injuries sustained in relation to shootings near Berkey Hall and IM East gym. The department also shared two photos of the lone suspect in relation to the shooting who was described as "a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim."

The department confirmed that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall" had all been cleared as of Monday evening. Campus police said shots were reported to have been fired near Berkey Hall and advised students to shelter in place.

Michigan State students were urged to "secure in place" as authorities continued to search for a suspect.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," an alert sent to students at around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night stated via NBC News. Another shooting was reported at IM East at around 8:26 p.m., which resulted in multiple injuries, according to the department.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

