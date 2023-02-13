Shootings Reported At Michigan State Campus

UPDATE:

The suspect linked to the fatal shooting on the Michigan State University campus "died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Michigan State University Police Department confirmed during a press conference early Tuesday (February 14) morning.

"It is confirmed that he is deceased," Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman announced.

"Again, to reiterate the update, there is no threat to campus," Rozman added. "We believe there to only be one shooter in this incident and there is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus. There is no longer a threat on campus."

FOX 2 Detroit had initially reported that a suspect linked to the campus shooting had died after an hours-long manhunt prior to the department's confirmation.

The confirmation came shortly after the Michigan State Police Department had previously confirmed three people had died and released suspect photos in relation to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night.

--

At least one person is reported to have died in relation to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night, a spokesperson for the university confirmed to CNN.

Five others were reported to be transferred to Sparrow Hospital with injuries sustained in relation to shootings near Berkey Hall and IM East gym, according to Michigan State Police. Only one suspect appears to be linked to the shooting and several areas of campus have been cleared and secured.

"Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," Michigan State Police tweeted.

Police described the suspect as a short, "possibly Black male."