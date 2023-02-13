Shootings Reported At Michigan State Campus
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2023
UPDATE:
The suspect linked to the fatal shooting on the Michigan State University campus "died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Michigan State University Police Department confirmed during a press conference early Tuesday (February 14) morning.
"It is confirmed that he is deceased," Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman announced.
"Again, to reiterate the update, there is no threat to campus," Rozman added. "We believe there to only be one shooter in this incident and there is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus. There is no longer a threat on campus."
FOX 2 Detroit had initially reported that a suspect linked to the campus shooting had died after an hours-long manhunt prior to the department's confirmation.
The confirmation came shortly after the Michigan State Police Department had previously confirmed three people had died and released suspect photos in relation to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night.
--
At least one person is reported to have died in relation to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night, a spokesperson for the university confirmed to CNN.
Five others were reported to be transferred to Sparrow Hospital with injuries sustained in relation to shootings near Berkey Hall and IM East gym, according to Michigan State Police. Only one suspect appears to be linked to the shooting and several areas of campus have been cleared and secured.
"Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," Michigan State Police tweeted.
Police described the suspect as a short, "possibly Black male."
Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
---
Multiple people were reported to be injured in relation to shootings at two locations on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night, MSU Police confirmed in a tweet updating the situation.
"There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined," the department tweeted.
Michigan State students were urged to "secure in place" as authorities continued to search for a suspect.
"Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," an alert sent to students at around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night stated via NBC News.
Campus police said shots were reported to have been fired near Berkey Hall and advised students to shelter in place. Officials said they were searching for a suspect believed to have fled the scene on foot in a tweet shared at around 9:16 p.m.
There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
Another shooting was reported at IM East at around 8:26 p.m., which resulted in multiple injuries, according to the department.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.