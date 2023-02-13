Decision Made On Andy Reid's NFL Future After Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he plans to continue his NFL career after winning his second Super Bowl on Sunday (February 12) night.

"If they have me, I'll stick around," Reid told reporters during his press conference on Monday (February 13) via KMBC.

"I look in the mirror and I'm old," Reid added via the Washington Post . "My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I'm doing. I got asked that 50 times here. Finally I just go, 'Whatever, man. Whatever.' ... I'm good with what I'm doing right now. ... Listen, if they'll have me, I'll stick around."

Reid's confirmation comes after FOX Sports's Jay Glazer reported that the 64-year-old hadn't yet made a decision regarding his coaching future. The coach gave a similar in-the-moment answer while appearing on NFL Network's live postgame show alongside quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"I think I'm gonna hang around," Reid said shortly after the game.