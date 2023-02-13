Decision Made On Andy Reid's NFL Future After Super Bowl Win
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he plans to continue his NFL career after winning his second Super Bowl on Sunday (February 12) night.
"If they have me, I'll stick around," Reid told reporters during his press conference on Monday (February 13) via KMBC.
"I look in the mirror and I'm old," Reid added via the Washington Post. "My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I'm doing. I got asked that 50 times here. Finally I just go, 'Whatever, man. Whatever.' ... I'm good with what I'm doing right now. ... Listen, if they'll have me, I'll stick around."
Reid's confirmation comes after FOX Sports's Jay Glazer reported that the 64-year-old hadn't yet made a decision regarding his coaching future. The coach gave a similar in-the-moment answer while appearing on NFL Network's live postgame show alongside quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
"I think I'm gonna hang around," Reid said shortly after the game.
Andy Reid ain’t retiring!— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023
“I think I’m gonna hang around” pic.twitter.com/MR0C1rx4a9
Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 after 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII opponent. The Los Angeles native owns a 247-138-1 career NFL head coaching record, which includes a 117-45 record during 10 seasons with the Chiefs, making the postseason nine times, as well as making the AFC Championship Game in each of the past five seasons.
Reid led the Eagles to a 130-93-1 record his tenure in Philadelphia, which included appearing in the NFC Championship Game four consecutive years -- as well as during the 2008 season -- from 2001-04, which included an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX.