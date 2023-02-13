Dog Missing From Texas Home Walks 10 Miles Back To Shelter, Rings Doorbell
By Ginny Reese
February 13, 2023
A dog that was recently adopted in Texas ran away from her new home and made the 10-mile walk back to the animal shelter. Fox News reported that the when the pup, named Bailey, made it back to the shelter she rang the doorbell to let everyone know she was back.
The shelter had initially written on Facebook that Bailey had gone missing and asked the public for help finding her. Turns out, she knew exactly where she was going.
Animal Rescue League of El Paso posted on Facebook, "Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped - we thank you. As we knew, dogs are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run. She was very happy, and we were too. Thank you."
The animal shelter explained on Facebook that Bailey was just letting everyone know that shew as home and that she wanted inside.
The shelter wrote in the comments, "This girl is amazing. Love the ring doorbell camera. At 1:42 this morning Bailey was letting everyone know she was home and wanted in. Sad not sad. She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home. Now we need to decide what's our next step for this girls journey. So happy that she's home safe."