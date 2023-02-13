Dog Missing From Texas Home Walks 10 Miles Back To Shelter, Rings Doorbell

A dog that was recently adopted in Texas ran away from her new home and made the 10-mile walk back to the animal shelter. Fox News reported that the when the pup, named Bailey, made it back to the shelter she rang the doorbell to let everyone know she was back.

The shelter had initially written on Facebook that Bailey had gone missing and asked the public for help finding her. Turns out, she knew exactly where she was going.

Animal Rescue League of El Paso posted on Facebook, "Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped - we thank you. As we knew, dogs are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run. She was very happy, and we were too. Thank you."