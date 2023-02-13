"The title has a lot of meanings," Drake told Complex in 2009. "As the way we carry ourselves, the way we dress, the way people view us, not to sound cocky, it's just that feeling that we're just distanced in a good way. You’re just elevating past the bullshit and past all the shit that you used to be a part of and you're not that proud of, you're just so far gone."



The project also contains solo bangers like "Houstatlantavegas," "Brand New," "November 18th" and more. With notable production from Noah "40" Shebib and Boi-1da, So Far Gone changed the game for Drake's career as a rapper. Soon after the mixtape was released, the bidding war to sign Drake began. By the end of June 2009, Drake chose to take his talents to Lil Wayne's Young Money imprint under Birdman's Cash Money Records. Following his new deal, Drake re-released So Far Gone as an EP for his first release via Young Money. The shortened version of his successful mixtape that featured two new songs at the time, "I"m Goin In" featuring Lil Wayne & Jeezy and "Fear."



In celebration of the mixtape's 10th anniversary in 2019, Drake brought So Far Gone to streaming services.