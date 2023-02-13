Patrick Mahomes Shares Photo With Family At Disneyland After Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a photo of himself, his wife Brittany and their children, Sterling and Bronze, attending Disneyland hours after his Super Bowl MVP performance Sunday (February 12) night.

"Welcome to the happiest place on Earth, Bronze and Sterling," Mahomes wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account Monday (February 13) afternoon.

Super Bowl winners have visited Disney's theme parks since 1987, when then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first made the exclamation, "I'm going to Disney World," after his team's victory. Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career.