Tom Brady Praises Mahomes, Hurts; Jokes About Missing Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2023
Tom Brady praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just prior Super Bowl LVII, while joking about his absence from the game.
"Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch," Brady tweeted on Sunday (February 12) just minutes before kickoff.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a gif of Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby from the film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, which included the comedian saying the line, "I'm not sure what to do with my hands."
Last month, Mahomes said he sought advice from Brady ahead the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said via ProFootballTalk.com. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”
Brady has played a major role in Mahomes' playoff history, having defeated the Chiefs as a member of the New England Patriots during Mahomes' first career AFC Championship Game appearance in January 2019 and again as a member of the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LIV. The 45-year-old also defeated Hurts' Eagles last postseason before the Bucs were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.