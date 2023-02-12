Tom Brady Praises Mahomes, Hurts; Jokes About Missing Super Bowl

Tom Brady praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just prior Super Bowl LVII, while joking about his absence from the game.

"Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch," Brady tweeted on Sunday (February 12) just minutes before kickoff.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a gif of Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby from the film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, which included the comedian saying the line, "I'm not sure what to do with my hands."

Last month, Mahomes said he sought advice from Brady ahead the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.