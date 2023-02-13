Viral Video Shows Eagles Fan Destroying TV During Super Bowl Loss
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2023
A viral video appears to show a Philadelphia Eagles fan destroying a television during the team's Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, though it's likely to be staged.
The clip shows a man throw an object into the flat screen TV as Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal sailed through the goal post to put Kansas City ahead, 38-35, with eight seconds remaining. The man then punches the screen several times with both fists before shouting in a fit of rage, throwing several more punches at the television several times and then yanking it down to the ground and stomping it twice.
The video was, however, was shared by comedian 'FunnyMike,' who is an Eagles fan, but has had numerous prank videos shared on his popular social media accounts.
Additionally, TMZ Sports acknowledged that the energy guide label is still stuck on the screen and the television comes down too easily to actually be mounted. Still, many Eagles fans were understandably frustrated by the outcome of Super Bowl LVII, which included Kansas City outscoring Philadelphia, 24-11, int he second half, as well as scoring on each possession of the final two quarters.
The Eagles were also flagged on a third down defensive holding call with 1:54 remaining, which led to the Chiefs running down the clock before setting up Butker's game-winning field goal. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.