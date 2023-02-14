All Time Low Gift Fans With Love-Sick New Single For Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day, and All Time Low is celebrating by gifting fans with a love-sick new single called "Modern Love."

“’Modern Love’s a beautiful disaster’ are the words of a desperate, love-sick soul and the main character of our newest song ‘Modern Love,’ who is obsessed with the quest for connection in a world that’ll often break your heart,” frontman Alex Gaskarth said in a statement. “The visual piece that accompanies the single and continues the through-line started with ‘Sleepwalking’ was co-directed by myself and our good friend Lupe Bustos.”

In the clip, Gaskarth plays a piano covered in red roses while wearing a red suit adorned with angel wings. In contrast, the rest of the band is dressed in black.

"Modern Love" is the second single off All Time Low's upcoming album, Tell Me I'm Alive, which is slated for a March 17 release. It follows lead single "Sleepwalking," which came out in October. “'Sleepwalking' is a reflection on time spent away from whatever it is that makes you feel alive, on time lost to the weight of dragging feet and drifting thoughts," Gaskarth said about that song upon its release.

Watch the festive video for "Modern Love" below.