Demi Lovato Posts Adorable Heartfelt V-Day Message To Boyfriend

By Lavender Alexandria

February 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato became one of the dozens of celebrities and millions of people to publicly declare their love on Valentine's Day with a long Instagram post making a heartfelt message to her boyfriend, musician Jutes. The post sports 10 photos and videos of the pair with an accompanying caption that starts with "Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true."

In the caption, the 'Cool For The Summer' singer explains how much happiness she's found in the relationship. "I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain," she explains. "my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on…"

The rest of the adorable post reads "the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you." Last year, Demi released her new album HOLY FVCK which took her sound in a more rock and punk-inspired direction resulting in the hit song '29.'

Demi Lovato
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.