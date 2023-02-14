Eagles OC Shane Steichen Officially Hired By Another NFL Team

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has officially been hired as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts shared a graphic announcing the hiring Tuesday (February 14) morning along with a tweet that stated, "We got our guy." On Sunday (February 12), ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Indianapolis was targeting Steichen, 37, as its next head coach hours before the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and informed other remaining candidates of their intention to hire the offensive coordinator.

"The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted at the time.