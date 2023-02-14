Eagles OC Shane Steichen Officially Hired By Another NFL Team
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has officially been hired as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts shared a graphic announcing the hiring Tuesday (February 14) morning along with a tweet that stated, "We got our guy." On Sunday (February 12), ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Indianapolis was targeting Steichen, 37, as its next head coach hours before the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and informed other remaining candidates of their intention to hire the offensive coordinator.
"The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted at the time.
The Colts couldn't officially hire Steichen until after Super Bowl LVII and are expected to meet with the coach this week to complete a deal, according to Schefter.
The Eagles offense recorded 417 total yards and went 11 of 18 on third downs, as well as 2 for 2 on fourth downs, during Super Bowl LVII. Quarterback Jalen Hurts broke late former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's previous Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (64), while also becoming the first player to record two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in Super Bowl history, finishing Sunday's game with 304 yards and one touchdown on 27 of 38 passing, as well as 70 yards and three touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts.
The Eagles' offensive propelled its Super Bowl run, ranking third in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and scoring offense (28.1 points per game) during the regular season, as well as first in scoring offense (34.5) during the postseason prior to Super Bowl LVII. Steichen joined the Eagles' staff in 2021 following the hiring of head coach Nick Sirriani after a previous stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Sacramento native, who had previously worked for the Chargers as a defensive assistant in 2011 and 2012, returned to the franchise as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and interim offensive coordinator in 2019, taking on the role full time the following season.