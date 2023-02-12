Eagles OC Shane Steichen Lands New NFL Job Hours Before Super Bowl: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Sunday (February 12) morning, hours before the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts have reportedly informed other remaining candidates of their intention to hire Steichen, according to Schefter.

"The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

The Colts cannot officially hire Steichen until after Super Bowl LVII and are expected to meet with the coach this week to complete a deal, according to Schefter.