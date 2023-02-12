Eagles OC Shane Steichen Lands New NFL Job Hours Before Super Bowl: Report

By Jason Hall

February 12, 2023

NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Sunday (February 12) morning, hours before the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts have reportedly informed other remaining candidates of their intention to hire Steichen, according to Schefter.

"The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

The Colts cannot officially hire Steichen until after Super Bowl LVII and are expected to meet with the coach this week to complete a deal, according to Schefter.

Indianapolis had previously hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich -- who was fired midway through the 2022 season -- as their head coach following Philadelphia's last Super Bowl appearance in 2018.

Steichen, 37, joined the Eagles' staff in 2021 following the hiring of head coach Nick Sirriani after a previous stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Sacramento native, who had previously worked for the Chargers as a defensive assistant in 2011 and 2012, returned to the franchise as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and interim offensive coordinator in 2019, taking on the role full time the following season.

The Eagles' offensive has propelled its Super Bowl run, ranking third in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and scoring offense (28.1 points per game) during the regular season, as well as first in scoring offense (34.5) during the postseason.

