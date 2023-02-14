Nikki Haley Announces She's Running For President In 2024

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced that she is running for President in 2024. Haley is the second Republican to enter the race, joining former President Donald Trump.

"The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It's time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose," Haley said in a video announcing her candidacy.

"Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around," she added. "You should know this about me: I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels."

Haley has enjoyed a good relationship with Trump, serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for the first two years of his presidency. When she decided to step down from the role in 2018, the former President wished her well. According to the New York Times, Haley spoke with Trump about running against him, and he told her, "You should do it."

Haley is expected to kick off her campaign on Wednesday (February 15) with an event in Charleston, South Carolina.