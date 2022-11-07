Donald Trump Announces He Is Seeking Republican Nomination For President

Former President Donald Trump announced that he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination for President during a speech at his Mar a Lago home in Florida on Tuesday (November 15). His paperwork was filed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before his speech.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said.

"America's comeback starts right now," he added.

Trump's announcement comes after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections last Tuesday. The Republicans failed to gain a majority in the Senate and have yet to officially gain the majority in the House, with over a dozen races still too close to call.

He is also facing multiple criminal investigations into him and the Trump Organization. In addition, the Justice Department has been building a case against Trump for taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after he departed the White House in January 2021. FBI agents raided the property over the summer and took numerous classified documents that were found in a storage room and his office.

He was also subpoenaed to turn over records and appear before the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He is expected to testify no later than November 14 but has not indicated if he will comply.

Now that Trump has announced his candidacy, the Republican National Committee will likely cut off financial support for his legal expenses related to all of the investigations he is currently facing.