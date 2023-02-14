Roger Daltrey Abandons Stage In Fear Of Damaging His Voice

Roger Daltrey left the stage during a live solo show in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday night because he was worried that he might damage his voice. According to Louder Sound, the 78-year-old rock legend complained of indigestion issues earlier in the night, and was unable to hear the band clearly on stage. During the show, a few songs had to be restarted and one song was unable to be finished entirely. Despite the understandable interruptions, the audience was very supportive of Daltrey. Before exiting the stage for good, The Who frontman explained to the audience why he was leaving and told them to ask for refunds.

"I’m going to do myself some serious damage here and I’m not going to do it because I’ll never sing again! I’m sorry! You’ll have to ask for refunds. I’ll try and make it up to you. I’m really, really sorry. I am not a robot! I am definitely not a robot! I’m not doing this to myself anymore. Thank you so much for coming."

Louder Sound mentioned that this was Daltrey's first time taking the stage as a solo act in seven months. His next solo performance will take place on board the Rock Legends Cruise that sailed out of Ft. Lauderdale on February 13th.