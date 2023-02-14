This Is The Best Italian Beef Sandwich In Chicago According To Chicagoans

Are you a fan of Italian beef sandwiches? Chicago is known for serving up some of the best Italian-style food staples in the country. There are five restaurants spread across the city that fellow Chicagoans have praised for serving the best sandwiches around. WGN9 asked Windy City residents where they prefer to order their Italian beef sandwiches, and then compiled the results into a list.

Al’s #1 Italian Beef on Taylor St., Johnnie’s on Arlington Heights Road, Buona on Touhy Ave, Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage on 127th St., and last but not least, Scatchell’s Beef & Pizza located on Cermak Rd.

Here is what WGN9 had to say about the history of a few of the best places in the city to order an Italian Beef sandwich.

Al’s #1 Italian Beef:

"The family behind Al’s #1 Italian Beef lays claim to the sandwich’s creation. The story they share starts shortly after the end of World War I with the current owner’s grandfather, Anthony Ferreri. The way he tells it, Ferreri made a living selling sandwiches off the back of his truck. Then one day he attended an Italian-American wedding where they were serving dozens of people off a single beef roast. He saw that, thought sandwich, and the iconic Italian beef sandwich was created."

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage:

"Since its founding in 1980, Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage has been driven by the dream of one man, and no his name is not Pop. Frank Radochonski began his restauranteur career as a teenager with no real plan for his life. Along the way he found Italian beef, fell in love, and took the entrepreneurial leap to strike out on his own."

For information on the other restaurants listed, visit WGN9.com.