Busta Rhymes Throws Drink At Woman For Touching His Butt

"I didnโ€™t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldnโ€™t have touch him at all but heโ€™s BUSTA," Mathis explained. "I felt like I could possibly get a picโ€ฆ"



The incident occurred in Las Vegas after Busta Rhymes gave a speech at the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show. It comes a little over a week after he joined in on the epic tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Soon after the show was over, Busta took to Instagram to thank everyone involved for allowing him and Spliff Star take the stage.



"ITโ€™S UNANIMOUS!! THE GRAND ARCHITECTS AND THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN!! ON THAT STAGE, THE CROWN BELONGS TO THE ๐Ÿ‰ & @spliffstar_mrlewis FOR THE CULTURE, THE CROWN BELONGS TO HIP HOP!!!" Busta wrote in his caption. "Thank you to the @recordingacademy for allowing us to be apart of such a special moment for #HIPHOP50 Thank you to @jessecollinsent @questlove @fatima_noir and to Everyone that has been apart of curating this magical moment!! HIP HOP THANK YOU FOR GIVING BIRTH TO ALL OF US!!! ๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‘‘