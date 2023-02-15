Busta Rhymes Throws Drink At Woman For Touching His Butt

"I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch him at all but he’s BUSTA," Mathis explained. "I felt like I could possibly get a pic…"



The incident occurred in Las Vegas after Busta Rhymes gave a speech at the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show. It comes a little over a week after he joined in on the epic tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Soon after the show was over, Busta took to Instagram to thank everyone involved for allowing him and Spliff Star take the stage.



"IT’S UNANIMOUS!! THE GRAND ARCHITECTS AND THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN!! ON THAT STAGE, THE CROWN BELONGS TO THE 🐉 & @spliffstar_mrlewis FOR THE CULTURE, THE CROWN BELONGS TO HIP HOP!!!" Busta wrote in his caption. "Thank you to the @recordingacademy for allowing us to be apart of such a special moment for #HIPHOP50 Thank you to @jessecollinsent @questlove @fatima_noir and to Everyone that has been apart of curating this magical moment!! HIP HOP THANK YOU FOR GIVING BIRTH TO ALL OF US!!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑