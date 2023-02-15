Busta Rhymes Throws Drink At Woman For Touching His Butt
By Tony M. Centeno
February 15, 2023
Busta Rhymes was caught on camera tossing water at a woman who reportedly touched the rapper inappropriately in order to get his attention.
On Tuesday, February 14, a video of the incident circulated online. In it, you can see Busta walking with his entourage when a woman, who's been identified as Nikita Mathis, is spotted creeping up on his left hand side. After she reached out and grabbed his butt, the New York native furiously turned around and threw water on her. In a statement she made to The Shade Room, Mathis said she was only trying to get a photo with the rapper.
Busta was not feeling that 😭😭😭 had to throw the drink on her.. I don’t blame him pic.twitter.com/CgX4fI3PNT— DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) February 14, 2023
"I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch him at all but he’s BUSTA," Mathis explained. "I felt like I could possibly get a pic…"
The incident occurred in Las Vegas after Busta Rhymes gave a speech at the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show. It comes a little over a week after he joined in on the epic tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Soon after the show was over, Busta took to Instagram to thank everyone involved for allowing him and Spliff Star take the stage.
"IT’S UNANIMOUS!! THE GRAND ARCHITECTS AND THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN!! ON THAT STAGE, THE CROWN BELONGS TO THE 🐉 & @spliffstar_mrlewis FOR THE CULTURE, THE CROWN BELONGS TO HIP HOP!!!" Busta wrote in his caption. "Thank you to the @recordingacademy for allowing us to be apart of such a special moment for #HIPHOP50 Thank you to @jessecollinsent @questlove @fatima_noir and to Everyone that has been apart of curating this magical moment!! HIP HOP THANK YOU FOR GIVING BIRTH TO ALL OF US!!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑
So far, Busta Rhymes has not addressed Mathis' response. Hopefully they can resolve their issues peacefully.