Queen Latifah, Nelly, Lil Baby & More Honor Hip-Hop During Massive Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2023
A massive trove of rappers from the past, present and future hit the Grammys stage to honor Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.
On Sunday night, February 5, the Recording Academy kicked off their epic tribute with a opening by Black Thought, Grandmaster Flash, Rahiem, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King. The show continued with a slew of performances from artists that represented each generation of Hip-Hop. RUN-DMC, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Public Enemy, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Rakim, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all delivered some of their most successful hits that inspired the next generation of MC's.
Public Enemy, Run DMC, Black Thought, Queen Latifah, WuTang, The Roots and Salt and Pepa all day! Hip hop ♥️🖤💚#Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/l9NaKZSO2c— Sekiya Dorsett 🇧🇸🎞 🏳️🌈 ✊🏿 (@sekiyad) February 6, 2023
In addition to all those legends, the momentous set also featured performances from The Roots, Method Man, Scarface, The LOX, and Too $hort. Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star came through with songs like "Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See while Missy Elliott performed a mash-up of "Lose Control" and "Get Your Freak On." Big Boi appeared to deliver a snippet of OutKast's "ATLien." Nelly even came though to perform "Hot In Herre."
Towards the end of the show, Hip-Hop's newest stars got to show out. DJ Drama and Lil Uzi Vert surprised the crowd with Philly's new anthem "Just Wanna Rock" before Lil Baby made his way to the stage. GloRilla closed out the epic set with her Grammy-nominated hit "FNF (Let's Go)."
LL Cool J introduced the massive performance before jumped in to perform "Rock The Bells." The iconic experience was curated by Questlove with assistance from his manager Shawn Gee, Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73 and creative producer Fatima Robinson. He also served as the music director while The Roots provided the sounds and Black Thought narrated the show.
See more scenes from the once-in-a-lifetime performance below.
The #GRAMMYs Hip-Hop mashup was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1PcrBZ4yR5— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 6, 2023
🔥 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP – from the Bronx to the #GRAMMYs stage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J5aNYT5PaG— MTV (@MTV) February 6, 2023
That Hip-Hop tribute just now is the best thing the #GRAMMYs have put out in YEARS — and that is not an exaggeration.pic.twitter.com/dVOIIxtKOf— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) February 6, 2023
What a tribute to Hip-Hop!!! Let's start at the beginning and take it to the future! Well done Grammys! #Grammys2023 #hiphop #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/Wvun5Bu6jc— GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) February 6, 2023
#Grammys2023 Yooooooooooooo!!! This hip-hop segment got me hype!!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 I miss this hip-hop so much. Detective Tutuola said- what you thought! The Queen!! U.N.I.T.Y.!!! Method Man is going to be fine forever!!! #Grammys #GrammyAwards #MethodMan pic.twitter.com/xSpAL0zvhL— whataboutpromblane (@whataboutpromb1) February 6, 2023