Queen Latifah, Nelly, Lil Baby & More Honor Hip-Hop During Massive Tribute

By Tony M. Centeno

February 6, 2023

Hip Hop 50
Photo: Getty Images

A massive trove of rappers from the past, present and future hit the Grammys stage to honor Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.

On Sunday night, February 5, the Recording Academy kicked off their epic tribute with a opening by Black Thought, Grandmaster FlashRahiemGrandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King. The show continued with a slew of performances from artists that represented each generation of Hip-Hop. RUN-DMC, LL Cool J, Ice-TSalt-N-Pepa with SpinderellaPublic EnemyDe La SoulQueen LatifahRakim, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all delivered some of their most successful hits that inspired the next generation of MC's.

In addition to all those legends, the momentous set also featured performances from The Roots, Method ManScarface, The LOXand Too $hort. Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star came through with songs like "Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See while Missy Elliott performed a mash-up of "Lose Control" and "Get Your Freak On." Big Boi appeared to deliver a snippet of OutKast's "ATLien." Nelly even came though to perform "Hot In Herre."

Towards the end of the show, Hip-Hop's newest stars got to show out. DJ Drama and Lil Uzi Vert surprised the crowd with Philly's new anthem "Just Wanna Rock" before Lil Baby made his way to the stage. GloRilla closed out the epic set with her Grammy-nominated hit "FNF (Let's Go)."

LL Cool J introduced the massive performance before jumped in to perform "Rock The Bells." The iconic experience was curated by Questlove with assistance from his manager Shawn Gee, Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73 and creative producer Fatima Robinson. He also served as the music director while The Roots provided the sounds and Black Thought narrated the show.

See more scenes from the once-in-a-lifetime performance below.

