Chris Brown Is Convinced That Aliens 'Live Among Us'

"We are the only destructive species dooming our existence," he continued. "Don't let them run with the narrative. Just say I'm crazy. But also make your own judgements...They just [started] acknowledging the 'possibilities' of UAPs and UFOs. Now they are shooting everything moving out the sky????"



"Hey, this message is for uneducational purposes," Brown concluded.



The conversation about the possibility of life outside of Earth has increased in recent years. Ever since the U.S. acknowledged the existence of UFOs in 2020, more people have been coming forward with claims that they've seen aliens. Recently, the military detected white weather balloons from China illegally hovering in U.S. airspace. They responded by shooting one of them down over the ocean near South Carolina. Afterward, the U.S. also revealed that they shot down three unidentified objects in Michigan, Alaska and Canada.



While he ponders about extraterrestrial life on Earth, Brown is currently on his Under The Influence Tour overseas. Check out videos from his recent performance in London below.