Chris Brown Is Convinced That Aliens 'Live Among Us'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 15, 2023
Chris Brown has a completely rational explanation for all the recent UFO sightings happening throughout the country.
In an Instagram Story he posted on Tuesday, February 14, the R&B singer asserted that not only do aliens exist and have visited our planet, but they also "live among us." His interesting theory comes after both the U.S. government reportedly shot down unidentified flying objects in North America.
"This is hella random but don't fall for the fake UFO/UAP false flags," Breezy wrote in his post. "Extraterrestrials have been visiting us for a long time. Some live among us."
Chris Brown speaks on the recent three UFOs shot down by the United States this week! 👀 @chrisbrown pic.twitter.com/rgBa4OYshl— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 14, 2023
"We are the only destructive species dooming our existence," he continued. "Don't let them run with the narrative. Just say I'm crazy. But also make your own judgements...They just [started] acknowledging the 'possibilities' of UAPs and UFOs. Now they are shooting everything moving out the sky????"
"Hey, this message is for uneducational purposes," Brown concluded.
The conversation about the possibility of life outside of Earth has increased in recent years. Ever since the U.S. acknowledged the existence of UFOs in 2020, more people have been coming forward with claims that they've seen aliens. Recently, the military detected white weather balloons from China illegally hovering in U.S. airspace. They responded by shooting one of them down over the ocean near South Carolina. Afterward, the U.S. also revealed that they shot down three unidentified objects in Michigan, Alaska and Canada.
While he ponders about extraterrestrial life on Earth, Brown is currently on his Under The Influence Tour overseas. Check out videos from his recent performance in London below.
